COBB Co., GA (CBS46)—Cobb County police are investigating a fatal wreck that occurred near an apartment complex.
The wreck happened on the East West Connector near the entrance to the Tramore Village Apartments.
According to a press release from Cobb County police, the fatal accident happened Sunday night just before 7:30 p.m.
Police reported a 2018 Toyota Tacoma was preparing to turn left into the apartment complex.
Moments later, a black 2013 Harley Davidson approached the same intersection and the front of the Harley Davidson crashed into the right side of the Toyota.
The driver of the Harley, Steven Fitzgerald, 50, died at the scene.
The driver of the Tacoma, Stanley Anderson, 26, was taken to Cobb Hospital with minor injuries.
Anderson’s passenger, Michael Tucker, 24, was also take to Cobb Hospital with serious injuries.
Police have not indicated if charges will be filed, and anyone with information is asked to contact Cobb County police at 770-499-3987.
