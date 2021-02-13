Authorities are reporting multiple accidents on I-285 between Columbia Drive and Flat Shoals Road Saturday night.
Reports from the area have confirmed two accidents, one of which involves a person trapped with potentially critical injuries.
This is a developing story; stay with CBS46 News for more details as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.