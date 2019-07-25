CANTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- After a series of car break-ins, police said stolen firearms are now in the hands of suspected crooks.

Cherokee County Sheriff’s officials said they responded to more than a dozen car break-ins Thursday morning in the Dogwood Farms, Wildwood, and Crabapple Farms subdivisions. According to sheriff's officials, several firearms were stolen from the cars during the break-ins.

A black Range Rover and a silver Hyundai Elantra were also taken after the owners left the keys to their unlocked vehicles inside of their cars, officers said. The Range Rover was later abandoned with a flat tire inside the Dogwood Farms subdivision.

In all, Cherokee officials said 18 vehicles were hit. In addition to the stolen firearms, prescription medication and cell phones were also reported stolen, according to the sheriff’s office.