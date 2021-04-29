ATLANTA (CBS46) - Atlanta police are working to determine what caused a shooting in Southwest Atlanta that left a one dead and several others wounded Thursday.
Officers responded to Polar Rock Terrace SW around 9:40 p.m. They found multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.
Officers also located another shooting victim from Polar Rock Terrace on Constitution Road SE. He told police he was shot at Polar Rock Terrace but drove himself to Constitution Road.
Detectives are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Stay with CBS46 News for updates as more information is released.
