Police responded to the scene of a stabbing at an Atlanta lounge early Friday morning.
At 3:00 a.m., officers arrived at a lounge near 10th St and Brady Ave NW where they found that around seven people had been injured, only three of which were willing to cooperate with police.
The three victims who spoke to authorities said the stabbings stemmed from two large groups fighting inside the nightclub, though they were unable to identify any suspects.
Victims received medical treatment, and were reported to be in stable condition.
This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for more details as they become available.
