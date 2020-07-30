ATHENS-CLARKE COUNTY (CBS46)—An Athens-Clarke County man is behind bars in connection to a fatal shooting.
According to a press release, officers responded to a person shot call on July 27 and found Jarred Sanders, 34, of Gainesville, fatally shot.
Officers said the shooting happened at a home near the 100 block of Hickman Drive.
During the course of the investigation, detectives got a warrant to arrest Joseph Baughns, 35, in connection to the fatal shooting.
According to detectives, Baughns reportedly surrendered to police on Wednesday.
“We are pleased that Mr. Baughns decided to do the right thing and turn himself in,” Chief Spruill said. “Otherwise, we would have spent whatever time necessary to find him. Keeping the community safe is the number one priority of all law enforcement in the Athens-Clarke County area.”
Police have not released a motive for the shooting.
