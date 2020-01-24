WOODSTOCK, Ga. (CBS46) -- Two men who were involved in an armed robbery are behind bars and face several charges on Friday.
Around 1:24 a.m. Woodstock Police were dispatched to the Circle K gas station on Hwy 92 after reports of a robbery.
Upon arrival, a woman told officers that two men approached her at gunpoint and proceeded to demand her valuables along with her car. During the incident, she was able to escape into the Circle K where she was able to call 911.
Surveillance footage caught the two men fleeing across Highway 92. According to authorities, around 6:10a.m., Woodstock Police Officers, with the help of Walmart employees, were able to locate the two suspects.
In a matter of minutes, police arrested Kerrik McCaslin, 21, of Atlanta and Brandon Kemp, 26, of Smyrna.
Both men were charged with Armed Robbery, Hijacking a Motor Vehicle, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a weapon during commission of a felony, Entering Auto, Financial Transaction Card Theft, and Theft by Taking.
