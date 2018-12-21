Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Thanks to the Atlanta Police Department and Georgia State Patrol troopers, two robbers who police believe stole from innocent victims outside of this apartment complex are off the streets.
“I hate it for the victims, and I’m glad the bad guys are off the streets,” said Pat Brown, who lives in the neighborhood where the armed robbery took place.
Those who live near the Apex West Midtown Apartments on Huff Road say it’s alarming to hear that a pizza delivery man and the security guard on duty were robbed at gunpoint.
“We found two victims, one advised he was sitting in his vehicle when a black male approached, opened the door to his vehicle, produced a handgun, and demanded his money,” said Sgt. John Chafee, with the Atlanta Police Department.
Police say around 11:20 pm on December 15 – the two victims were robbed of their cellphones and wallets.
That’s when the suspect bolted to a red four door vehicle with dark tints and no lights.
Police patrolling the Piedmont Road Corridor found the car that matched that description a couple hours later.
“They attempted to stop the vehicle, and the vehicle fled from them, they actually stopped the pursuit at that point, and several minutes later, they saw the vehicle traveling on I-75 northbound, and they began following the vehicle,” said Sgt. Chafee.
At that point they requested the assistance of the Georgia State Patrol.
“Some of them have a lot more training when it comes to pursuits than we do, so they’re a great partner to have in cases like this, so we do request their assistance quite frequently,” Sgt. Chafee said.
Unbeknownst to the suspects there were troopers awaiting their arrival at Northside Parkway and the I-75 northbound ramp.
The chase ended at 118 W Wesley Road NW due to the vehicle wrecking.
“It makes me feel very safe, you know, it means they’re doing their job,” said Brown about the two law enforcement agencies, “Of course, I’ll be watching my back every time I walk in late at night, I come in around two, I work nights, so I’ll be watching my back every time I come in.”
25-year-old Terrell Smith is charged with aggravated assault, armed robbery, reckless driving, and possession of a firearm.
20-year-old Dashaun Williams is charged with conspiracy to commit a crime and obstruction of officers.
A handgun along with the victims stolen items were located and the vehicle was found to be stolen out of another jurisdiction.
Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.