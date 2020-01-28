TOCCOA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Two Toccoa men are now behind bars and face several arson charges on Saturday.
After a month’s long investigation, the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office arrested 27-year-old Raymond Garcia of Toccoa and 21-year-old Weston Kirkland of Toccoa.
On December 26, firefighters were dispatched to fire West Currahee Street where they discovered an abandoned storage building engulfed in flames. During the investigation, authorities found that someone had also tried to set a porch fire on the 700 block of West Doyle Street around the same time as the Currahee Street fire.; however, this fire went unnoticed until January 22.
According to investigators, both fires were found to have been set by the same suspects.
Both men were taken into custody and transported to Stephens County Detention Center.
Police said Kirkland has since bonded out, but Garcia remains in custody with a $40,000 bond.
A statement from Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King:
“This has been a very complex and thorough investigation by all parties involved. This goes to show that when citizens step up and report vital information, it allows law enforcement officials to effectively and efficiently complete these important investigations."
This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
