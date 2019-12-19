HAPEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Four people are in custody following a takeover style bank robbery on Wednesday.
Police said three armed men went inside the Wells Fargo bank on S. Central Avenue in Hapeville, while one person stayed in a getaway car outside.
Detective Stephen Cushing with Hapeville Police Department said, "the three men were pointing the guns at the customers and tellers."
“Two of the offenders jumped the counter and forced the tellers back at gunpoint, so it was a very scary ordeal for tellers and patrons inside of the bank,' Detective Cushing added.
Within two minutes, the suspects fled before police arrived in a car that had been reported stolen in Atlanta on Tuesday.
Two blocks away, police spotted the car and a chase ensued before the suspects crashed and fled on foot. In less than an hour all four suspects were arrested.
The men arrested are 19-year-old Adrian Bean, 18-year-old Omar Colbert, 18- year-old Taurice, and 17-year-old Adrian Bean.
No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.
