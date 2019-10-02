ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – A 14-year-old girl told police a naked man wearing a red Power Rangers mask broke into her apartment and exposed himself on Wednesday.
The teen said she had just gotten out of the shower at her home in the 3300 block of Fairburn Road when she noticed him. She then confronted the man and chased him outside. A neighbor heard the girl screaming and came to help her.
Police are looking for help identifying the man who is described as a black male, 5’6 to 5’7 tall, weighing 150 to 180 pounds.
A reward of up to $2,000 is available for the arrest and indictment of the man. Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.