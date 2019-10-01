CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office has identified two persons of interest in connection with a hit-and-run crash involving a school bus on Tuesday morning.
Jordan Robert Henry Payne, 22, of Dawsonville and Timothy James Lee Kimbarl, 17 of Dahlonega are both wanted for questioning in the crash.
According to the Cherokee Sheriff's Office, a Honda was traveling west on Highway 369 when a driver crossed the center line and hit the school bus, which was heading eastbound. Both vehicles left the roadway.
The crash shut down the road at Ball Ground Road for hours. One student was on the bus, but no injuries were reported.
Police said a burgundy 2004 Chevrolet Venture with Georgia tag RRW9285 was stolen near the scene. They don’t know if the driver involved in the accident is responsible for the theft of the van but said it is possible.
Anyone with information should call 770-720-7079 or 911.
Hwy 369 is closed just east of Hwy 372 “round about” due to an accident involving a school bus. Only one student on board. No injuries. Avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/1aHuVk66cn— Cherokee Sheriff’s Office (@CherokeeSO) October 1, 2019
I think the vehicle was either stolen and if not the driver was illegally on their cell phone.
