DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – Douglasville Police need your help identifying a man who burglarized the Dollar General on East Broad Street in the early morning hours Friday, October 16th.
Police tell CBS46 the suspect was driving a light or yellow in color Hummer. The suspect has a very distinct tattoo on his right leg.
If you recognize the suspect or the vehicle you are urged to contact Sgt. Matt Underwood at 678-293-1789.
