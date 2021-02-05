Atlanta police are searching for a man they say broke into a southeast Atlanta home.
The alleged burglary happened on January 31 just after 10:30 p.m. at a home in the 2300 block of Browns Mill Road.
According to police, the reported suspect got into the home by damaging the door.
During the burglary, the suspect took down some of the home’s security cameras, police said.
Atlanta detectives said the suspect was able to get away with some electronics and lawn equipment.
Police released surveillance pictures and video of the alleged burglary suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
