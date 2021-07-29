CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police need your help identifying a man who stole from an ATM in College Park.
On July 25 at 3:36 a.m., Clayton County Police Officers were dispatched to the 5400 block of West Fayetteville Road in reference to an alarm.
When officers arrived, they discovered the ATM had been forced open and emptied of cash.
Detectives discovered the ATM surveillance camera captured a picture of the
male suspect.
If you have any information that will assist in identifying the suspect or any other information associated with this case, please contact Lt. Green at 770-473-3933.
