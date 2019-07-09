CARROLLTON, Ga. (CBS46) – Police are searching for a driver wanted in connection with a hit-and-run.
On July 3, a pedestrian was hit as he was crossing Alabama Street. Investigators said the driver was traveling in a 2017 Hyundai Accent Value Edition.
The driver continued driving westbound before they turned left on Brumbelow Road. The victim is hospitalized in serious condition.
Anyone with information should contact the Carrollton Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.