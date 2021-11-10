SUGAR HILL, Ga. (CBS46) – Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man accused of stealing from a Gwinnett County church.
Police say the unknown man entered the Sugar Hill Church and stole two guitars on Oct. 22.
Surveillance footage caught the man entering the church and then leaving on foot with the guitars on hand.
Detectives are asking anyone with information that may lead to the identification of the male to come forward, please. Witnesses are encouraged to call GCPD Investigators or Atlanta Crime Stoppers with any helpful information.
