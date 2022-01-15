ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Police need the public's help identifying a man who's reportedly randomly been shooting a gun at the front door of a metro-Atlanta home several times.
Over the past two days, police said this unknown man has driven to a private home in Marietta in the Manning Road area and on three separate occasions fired a handgun at the front door.
Detectives said the suspect has not been seen in connection with any other criminal activity and his actions only seem targeted at one specific home.
There is no known motive at this time.
While no one was injured, he should be considered armed and dangerous and possibly driving the pictured Nissan Murano.
If you know or have seen the man, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.