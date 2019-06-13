BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (CBS46) -- Brookhaven police are searching for a man suspected of committing check fraud.
The suspect is accused of obtaining a Brookhaven resident’s personal banking information and using it to drain more than $27,000 from their account.
Please contact Crime Stoppers if you recognize this man or have information that could help with the investigation. Tips can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com.
Anonymous tippers are still eligible for a cash reward for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.
More from CBS46:
Video of kneeling suspect being swarmed by cops and held at gunpoint causes outrage
Family seeks answers after teen dies at high school dance training
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.