SMYRNA, Ga. (CBS46) – Police are looking for two men who robbed a Cobb County hair boutique on Tuesday.
Investigators say a man entered All Virgin Hair Boutique on South Cobb Drive with black handgun. He demanded money from the cash register, but the employee was unable to open it.
A second man wearing a bandanna over his face then entered the store and grabbed wigs, bundles of hair, and all the employees’ cellphones and car keys.
The men were driving an older model silver or tan Crown Victoria with dark tinted windows.
Anyone with information should call the Smyrna Police Department non-emergency line at 770-434-6666.
