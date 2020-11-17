Homicide detectives are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect in the shooting death of an Atlanta teen.
On November 5, Atlanta Police were dispatched around 3 p.m. to the Elite at City Parks apartment complex on Fairburn Road in southwest Atlanta after reports of a shooting.
Upon arrival, officers discovered 15-year-old Jaden Williams with multiple gunshot wounds. Williams was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment; however, three days later, he succumbed to his injuries.
Homicide investigators are still working to identify a suspect in this crime and are asking anyone with information to contact the Atlanta Police Homicide Unit or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
Police say callers do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $5,000.00 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.
