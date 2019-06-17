Police need help identifying suspects in CVS burglary

DUNWOODY, Ga. (CBS46) – Police need help identifying three men who burglarized a CVS store on Mount Vernon Road.
Police believe the men were attempting to steal the store’s ATM machine.
The suspects used a 2003 GMC Sierra to ram the front doors of the business. Once inside, they parked the truck in the CVS parking lot and returned with a Nissan NV utility van.
If you recognize these men or have any information, submit a tip online at www.dunwoodypolice.com or text via TIPSOFT program at www.crimereports.com.
