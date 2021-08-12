LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) – Gwinnett Police are working to identify a man and woman who stole a Black 2016 Jeep Cherokee from an auto sales shop.
On July 30, officers responded to a theft by taking call at GTO United Auto Sales on Lawrenceville Highway.
Police said a man and woman entered the shop while an employee was out helping a customer, picked up the keys to the Jeep and drove off the property with the vehicle.
Below are surveillance images captured during the crime.
Click here for more details.
If you have any information regarding this case, call Gwinnett Police.
