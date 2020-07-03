CHEROKEE County, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help in identifying two suspects who are involved in an Acworth homicide case on June 26.
Police say the two men have distinctive right forearm tattoos and are believed to be traveling in a silver 2003 – 2008 Honda Pilot. The vehicle has chrome accents on the mirrors and front and rear bumpers.
Investigators say 41-year-old Jon David was killed in a shooting on Wade Green Road near the Hamilton Inn where he resided. Police say no arrests have been made at this time.
If you have any information, please call the Cherokee Non-Emergency Dispatch at 678-493-4080.
