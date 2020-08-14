Riverdale, Ga. (CBS46)-- Clayton County Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing man.
Authorities say 33-year-old Terry Hunton was last seen walking away from an address on the 5000 block of Highway 85 in Riverdale around 5 p.m. Thursday evening. He was wearing a white t-shirt and tan pants.
Law enforcement says that while Hunton has a history of leaving the area to visit local gas stations and convenience stores, he typically returns a little while later. Hunton has been diagnosed with Bipolar Schizophrenia. He is 5'10" with blue eyes and no hair.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Terry Hunton is being asked to notify the Clayton County Police Department at (770)477-3550.
