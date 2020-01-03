ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Atlanta Police are asking for the community's help in locating three vehicles possibly connected to a double fatal shooting in DeKalb County on Tuesday.
According to Lt. Andrea Webster, homicide commander of the Atlanta Police Department, it was just after 4 a.m. when officers found two men dead from apparent gunshot wounds inside an SUV on Lenox Road – right where it joins Cheshire Bridge Road -- near Interstate 85.
Webster said it appears someone fired shots into the vehicle as it traveled near the intersection of Lenox Road and Buford Highway.
“We have recovered a large amount of ballistic evidence near the intersection, so we do believe that it happened in the roadway, and the victims’ vehicle traveled backwards sometime after the shooting,” Webster said.
Police were working to identify the victims who appeared to be in their twenties, said Webster.
Police said it appears to be a targeted shooting. As authorities towed away the red Kia Sorrento, bullet holes were clearly visible on the driver side.
On Friday, Atlanta Police released video from a vehicle that was in the area at the time of the shooting.
The department says investigators believe the occupants of the three vehicles seen passing in front of the camera may have witnessed the events leading up to the shooting or may have witnessed the actual shooting.
They're looking to speak to the occupants of each vehicle to assist in the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.