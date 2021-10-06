JONESBORO, Ga. (CBS46) — Clayton County police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man believed to be linked to a shooting at a gas station in Jonesboro.
The man, who police believe to be of Hispanic or Asian descent, was last seen on Oct. 1 exiting a Grey BMW near 6331 Tara Blvd. CCPD advises the public that this individual is considered to be armed and dangerous.
If you have any information, please contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.
