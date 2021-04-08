The Atlanta Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect in connection to a shooting that left an innocent bystander injured Tuesday afternoon.
The shooting happened around 12:57 p.m. at the Shoppers Supermarket on Joseph E. Boone Blvd. When officers arrived to the scene, they discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was conscious and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
During the investigation, it was determined that the suspect got into a dispute inside the supermarket with the store manager. Following the dispute, the suspect left the store and then later returned with a gun and began shooting, police reported. The victim shot did not appear to be an intended target and was struck in the crossfire. The suspect fled the scene before officials arrived.
After further investigation, authorities released surveillance footage in hope to identify the suspect. He was last seen wearing a blue and white striped sweater and returned later that day wearing a multi-color jacket, police say.
At this time, we are asking anyone who may recognize the suspect or who has any information on this incident to contact Crime Stoppers. Information on this case or this suspect can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com. Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for a CASH reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.
This is an active investigation and developing story, stay with CBS46 for updates.
