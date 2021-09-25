STONECREST, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a murder between family members at 3014 Woodrow Drive in Dekalb County Saturday.
During the investigation, Dekalb Police learned two men, an uncle and nephew, got into a fight, when the nephew killed the uncle. It is unclear what caused the death at this time.
The nephew is in custody.
This is a developing story.
