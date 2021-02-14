City of South Fulton police are investigating a shooting that took place at a night club early Sunday morning.
The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. at the South Beach Night Club located at the 5400 block of Old National Highway.
According to a police spokesperson, a security guard shot a person inside the club during a dispute.
Police said the security guard is in custody, and the person shot was taken to an area hospital in an unknown condition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.