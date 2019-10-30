ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Police were called to investigate a possible bomb threat at a downtown building.
An anonymous caller told police there was a bomb located in a building in the 200 block of Peachtree Center Ave NE Wednesday evening. The caller then abruptly hung up.
As a precaution, the building has been evacuated and Homeland Security responded to the scene.
Ellis/Peachtree and Courtland/Andrew Young streets were temporarily blocked off.
By 9:15 p.m. Atlanta Police cleared the scene after confirming there was not a bomb present.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
