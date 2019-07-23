ATLANTA (CBS46) – The Cobb County Police Department announced Tuesday no charges would be made in the dispute between Georgia State Representative Erica Thomas and Eric Sparkes.
The dispute allegedly happened during an argument in a checkout line last weekend at a Publix in Mableton. Representative Thomas and Sparkes exchanged words when according to Sparkes, he commented on Thomas having too many items in the express lane.
State Rep. Erica Thomas acknowledges she had too many items, but she said she explained to the man that she’s 9-months pregnant and has trouble standing for long periods of time. Both Thomas and Sparkes admit they exchanged words and both left the store.
When Thomas came home, she posted an emotional video on her Facebook page, saying a white man berated her using racist language.
“He says, ‘You lazy son of a bitch. You need to go back where you came from,’” Thomas said tearfully in the video.
The video quickly gained traction on social media because of President Donald Trump’s controversial tweet this month about four nonwhite Congresswomen.
Sparkes has repeatedly denied making the statement about “go back where you came from.” He spoke in what he called his last television interview Monday with CBS46. Sparkes spoke uninterrupted in a Facebook Live interview with CBS46 about the incident.
Thomas has not spoken to CBS46 about the incident since a Monday press conference where she refused to answer reporter questions. At a news conference Monday, flanked by her attorney Gerald Griggs and a handful of Democratic state lawmakers, Thomas stood by what she said in her original Facebook video.
“That’s when he said and made a reference to, ‘Go back where you came from.’”
Sparkes gave CBS46 a statement Tuesday that read:
Good morning! Everyone that knows me knows that I am anti hate, anti bigot and anti racism. We have a major problem with our media. I believe in honesty and facts in our media. 99% of the time I research memes to verify their accuracy before sharing on FB. Sadly too much of media isn't fact checking items or they are just taking the word of a politician when they do a live FB or a Twitter post and treating it as news. It is impossible to verify accuracy of such statements. They need to think hard on how things may affect others. I know some media used the word "allegedly" but too much of the media didn't and ran with the Headline White man to help inflame an innocuous situation. Ratings have become the driving force.
Lets get back to pragmatism in our political discourse and our society. Poverty, wages, health, education need to be our priorities. Break the cycle of racism, bigotry and poverty and then we are Great!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.