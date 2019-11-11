ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46)--Athens-Clarke police arrested an off-duty Madison County deputy for murder.
Police said Madison County Deputy Winford “Trey” Terrell Adams, III, 32, was arrested for murder as a result of a domestic dispute that occurred on Sunday.
According to police, Adams was arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 26-year-old man.
Athens-Clarke police said they responded to a person shot call near the 6000 block of Old Jefferson Rd.
The victim later died at the hospital, police said, and Adams was arrested at the scene.
Police have not released the circumstances of the dispute, and the victim’s name was withheld pending next of kin notification.
