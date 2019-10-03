DEKALB COUNTY (CBS46)-- DeKalb County Police is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) who shot a 4-year-old child.
“The entire DeKalb County community is appalled by this senseless and reckless act of violence,” Public Safety Director Jack Lumpkin said. “The DeKalb County Police Department is reaching out to the community for help to find the person responsible for this crime.”
The girl was struck by a stray bullet during an apparent exchange of gunfire outside her apartment.
The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. Thursday at Eastwyk Village, an apartment complex on Eastwyck Road near Candler Road.
A neighbor who did not want to be identified told CBS46 he heard gunfire and looked out the window, spotting what appeared to be a grey Dodge Journey.
"Just as I realized it was a Dodge, I see muzzle fire,” the witness said. “It seems like it was a fully automatic weapon.”
The neighbor, his wife and son ducked for cover and were not injured. They soon learned, however, that a neighbor’s four-year-old daughter was shot in the foot. Paramedics rushed the girl to a hospital. Her injury was not life-threatening, police said.
DeKalb police have not made an arrest, and they are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.