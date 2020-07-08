DULUTH (CBS46)—Duluth police are warning the public to be on the lookout prior to buying AirPods from strangers. The Airpods could be a fake, police wrote.
According to a Facebook post, a person purchased an AirPod, and while making the purchase, the buyer realized the AirPod was fake.
The victim called police and, “the suspect was caught on-scene and arrested; a search of the suspect's vehicle located several more Counterfeit AirPods”, police wrote.
Police warn if the price you are paying for a product being sold by a stranger is significantly less than if it were being bought in a store, this may be a clue that it might be counterfeit.
To better help you from being sold a counterfeit Apple product, you can check the serial number here: https://checkcoverage.apple.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.