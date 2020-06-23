ROSWELL (CBS46)—A veteran police officer and a police recruit may have foiled an alleged cell phone "theft by deception" crime ring.
According to a Facebook post from Roswell police, on May 13, a veteran field training officer and a police recruit were on patrol near West Crossville Road and Foxberry Lane.
While on patrol, a citizen flagged the officers down and said he had just been robbed at gunpoint by a man in a vehicle in front of the police car.
The officers conducted a “high-risk” traffic stop and placed the suspect in handcuffs while officers investigated.
During the officer’s investigation at the scene, the citizen reportedly told police he contacted the alleged suspect on “OfferUp”, a popular online mobile app, to purchase an I-phone from the seller.
The victim said he agreed to meet the alleged suspect in a business parking lot near the 1100 block off Woodstock Road, so he could purchase a brand new I-phone for $640.
The victim told police he gave the suspect $640 for the I-phone, however, after receiving the I-phone, the victim said it displayed foreign characters and was glitching.
The victim told police he asked the seller to return his money, but the seller allegedly “flashed a handgun and said he would shoot him if he didn't get away.”
The victims followed the suspect and flagged down the officers.
The suspect, James Ruffin, 23, of Cumming, was arrested and charged with armed robbery.
Additionally, according to the Facebook post, Ruffin was wanted by Roswell police and had active warrants for theft by deception and computer theft.
Police wrote the suspect “was placing adds online selling fake I-phones and was the suspect in several other cases in Dunwoody and Alpharetta.”
Roswell police wanted to remind everyone that buying and selling online can be dangerous.
Roswell police offered the following tips:
• Met in a public area and preferably in front of a police department.
• The Roswell Police Department parking lot is illuminated and has good cameras.
• You may also call our non-emergency number (770-640-4100) and request an officer to keep the peace during a transaction.
Police wrote, if a seller or buyer refuses to meet you at the police station, you shouldn’t proceed with the transaction.
