ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Police Department Homicide Detectives have turned to the public for help identifying and tracking down the suspect in the shooting death of 40-year-old Joseph Benjamin.
On the night of September 30, officers were dispatched to Edgewood Court Apartments on Hardee Street in northeast Atlanta after reports of a shooting.
Upon arrival, they discovered 40-year-old Joseph Benjamin dead on the side of the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds. He was working as a security guard at the apartment complex.
Police have not been able to locate the suspect at this time.
Investigators are actively working to identify the suspect in this crime and are asking anyone with information to please contact the Atlanta Police Homicide Unit or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
Callers do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $10,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.
