ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Early Saturday morning, an Atlanta officer was patrolling the area on Hapeville Road when he heard several gunshots.
While the officer was searching the area, he noticed a vehicle had crashed at the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and Old Hapeville.
When the officer approached the vehicle, he found three women suffering from gunshot wounds.
All three woman were transported to Grady Hospital and according to officials they are in stable condition.
The incident remains under investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
