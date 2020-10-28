Police have arrested a man after he allegedly caused a crash and then pointed a gun at the other driver involved.
The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night on the 700 block of Penn Avenue in northeast Atlanta.
Atlanta Police say the man was outside of his vehicle when he became involved in an altercation with a female driver. He then allegedly got back into his vehicle, backed up and crashed into the woman's car. Police say the man took a gun out of his pocket and pointed it at the woman. She was able to drive away from the scene and alert officers at another location.
The officer then tracked down the man near the crash scene and he fled on foot. After a short chase, police ordered the man's hands from his pockets. Police say the man allegedly made a quick move, as if to retrieve a weapon, and that's when an officer fired a shot at him. He was not struck but took off running again. He was taken into custody a short time later.
No other information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.