ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Many filled the streets to protest just two days after unarmed Jacob Blake was shot seven times in the back by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Blake, 29, has just broken up a fight between two women when he was shot by officers. The father of four was entering his vehicle, which was occupied by three of his sons at the time.

"What you see with your eyes is the tragedy that was never supposed to happen by people who are supposed to be trained professionals," said the family's attorney Ben Crump.

Blake's father, says his son is now paralyzed from the waist down.

On Tuesday, several people took to the streets during what Atlanta Police called "non peaceful protests." One officer was injured and being sprayed by mace and several windows were busted out of buildings. Many of those buildings were also vandalized. In all, 8 arrests were made.

9:15 p.m. Looters further disrupt protesters with attempts to break into businesses. APD has utilized tear gas to disperse groups of people.

9 p.m. Though a peaceful protest was organized, it did not take long for things to grow violent. Within an hour of protesting Atlanta Police made multiple arrests, and a brick was thrown through a window at APD Precinct 5.

More protesters showing frustration and hurt. gathering blocking traffic and throwing constructing material on the streets @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/bpzOtxTjOB — Astrid Martinez (@astridtv1) August 26, 2020

One arrest quickly takes place after protests in Atlante begin. Cyclist was blocking traffic and a patrol car @cbs46 #JacobBlake pic.twitter.com/LETUU5GOTD — Astrid Martinez (@astridtv1) August 26, 2020

Protestors barricading the streets at Ted Turner and Andrew Young @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/pnx9GW9MQD — Aiyana Cristal (@aiyanacristal) August 26, 2020

8 p.m. Protesters gather at Woodruff Park at 8 p.m. before making their waythrough the streets of Downtown.

7:30 p.m. In anticipation of the groves of people, MARTA closed Peachtree Center and Dome stations.

For alternate access to Peachtree Center, the transit authority suggest use of the Civic Center station; and the use of Vine City station for access the the area Dome area. Streetcar service is also suspended until further notice.