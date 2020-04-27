ATHENS, Ga (CBS46) An Athens-Clark County police officer was injured during a traffic stop on Sunday.
According to the department, Officer Torie Teets saw a 2003 Nissan Altima traveling at a high rate of speed on Preserve Drive in Athens. The driver then crashed into another vehicle before coming to a stop against a curb.
Officer Teets saw smoke coming from the vehicle and ran over to give assistance. The driver, who appeared unconscious, suddenly regained consciousness and began driving away from the scene. Officer Teets' arm became caught in the door, resulting in injuries.
Officers caught up with suspect a short distance away and a chase began. The suspect's vehicle then died and officers were able to arrest him. He was later identified as 26 year-old Frank Reyes of Athens.
Reyes is charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, fleeing and attempting to elude, DUI-alcohol, and several other traffic-related offences. Officer Teets was treated and released from a local hospital.
