ATLANTA (CBS46)—An Atlanta police officer was involved in a wreck while responding to a call.
The wreck happened just after 2 a.m. on Tuesday in southwest Atlanta on Harbins Road, near Wright Drive.
There is no word on the officer’s condition, and a CBS46 photographer saw an ambulance leaving the area of the accident.
Police have not said what call the officer was responding to when the accident happened.
