GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Gwinnett County Police officer passed away in his sleep last week.
According to a Facebook post by Georgia Law Enforcement, Mike Warnke, a Dunwoody resident, passed away Friday from a natural illness.
He was a 2000 graduate of Brookwood High School.
Warnke was a husband and father of a six month-old son.
A GoFundMe page has been created on the family's behalf to help pay expenses.
