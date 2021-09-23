SNELLVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) — A southbound lane remains closed along Scenic Highway after a crash involving an officer was reported along Wisteria Drive.
Georgia State Patrol is currently directing traffic as the Gwinnett County Police Department investigates. GCPD's Accident Investigation Unit is also on scene.
The officer involved sustained minor injuries. It is unclear whether anyone else was injured during this incident.
This is a developing story. CBS46 is en route to the scene and will bring you the latest details as they become available.
