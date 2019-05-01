MORROW, Ga. (CBS46) A Morrow Police officer's vehicle was struck by a civilian-driven vehicle Wednesday night on southbound I-75.
According to Georgia State Patrol, the officer was not in his cruiser at the time of the accident. The officer was outside his vehicle assisting a driver with a disabled car.
The officer was not injured, however, the driver of the wayward vehicle was transported to Grady.
Traffic has been detoured near Jonesboro Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.