DALTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- Officers were forced to shoot a man who was displaying unusual behavior by allegedly running in and out of traffic and causing a disturbance.
According to Dalton Police, the man was allegedly running in and out of traffic in front of the Sunoco gas station on Abutment Road and when an officer approached him, an altercation began. The officer then fired a gun and struck the suspect, who was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
The officer did not sustain any serious injuries.
According to GBI spokesperson Nelly Miles, this is the 45th officer-involved shooting in the state in 2019.
This is the 45th OIS that the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2019. https://t.co/lTBKRjubic— Nelly Miles (@NMilesGBIPIO) July 22, 2019
CBS46 is working to obtain additional information and will have updates as new details become available.
The GBI is responding to an officer involved shooting at the request of the Dalton Police Department. We are working to gather details. pic.twitter.com/JKfxy9TwuB— GA Bureau of Invest (@GBI_GA) July 22, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.