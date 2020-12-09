Police are on the scene of a standoff at a synagogue in northeast Atlanta and a busy intersection is shut down as a result.
DeKalb County Police say the incident involves a person inside a synagogue near the area of Lavista Road and Carolyn Drive. The intersection is currently shut down as police attempt to take that individual into custody.
Commuters are being asked to avoid the area, if possible. No other information is available at this time.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
