VILLA RICA, Ga. (CBS46) – Two Villa Rica police officers are being recognized for saving a child’s life.
Officer Amber Troglin and Officer Sam Short were pulling into a restaurant parking lot when someone waved them down.
They were directed to a parent holding a two-year-old child who became sick and fell unconscious.
The officers called for an ambulance and administered first aid. When they learned the ambulance would be delayed, they decided to use a patrol car to transport the child to Tanner Hospital.
The officers found the child alert and conscious when they returned to the hospital to bring her a teddy bear.
Captain Keith Shaddix thanked both officers for their quick action and decision making. “While it is not normal for the officers to transport medical patients in the patrol car, in this case it was the right thing to do and possibly saved the child’s life,” he said.
