Decatur, GA (CBS46) Police are on the scene of a shooting at a hotel in downtown Decatur that's now being called a murder-suicide.
The shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. at the Courtyard by Marriott on Clairemont Avenue in Decatur.
Decatur Police say when officers arrived, they found the bodies of two people inside a hotel room in what appears to be a murder-suicide.
The identities of the victims have not been released.
CBS46 is continuing to gather information and will provide updates as new information is learned.
