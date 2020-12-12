Jon Ossoff supporters along Hudson Bridge Rd. near I-75 were in for a shock Saturday morning when a passerby stopped and physically attacked one of them.
Around 10:37 a.m., one of a number of Ossoff supporters holding political signs was confronted by a passerby, a confrontation that got physical and left the supporter with wounds to their face and head, police told CBS46 News.
The injured man was not sent to the hospital, but instead treated at the site by EMS. The suspect, meanwhile, was arrested and subsequently charged with battery.
Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Jon Ossoff released the following statement:
“There aren't even words to explain how completely unacceptable this kind of violence is toward any human being. I hope the other candidates in this runoff election will join me in condemning this and I'm calling on all of our supporters to treat each other with respect."
